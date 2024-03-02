Kochetkov will defend the home crease versus Winnipeg on Saturday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Kochetkov has been outstanding in his last 13 appearances, going 9-3-0 with a 1.89 GAA and a .932 save percentage. He has not allowed more than three goals since Dec. 23. Kochetkov is 16-10-3 with three shutouts this season. The Jets are scoring at a 3.05 clip this season, 19th in the NHL.