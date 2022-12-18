Kochetkov will defend the home net Sunday against Pittsburgh, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Kochetkov has won his past three starts, having allowed just two goals on 60 shots. He has posted two shutouts during that span. Kochetkov has a record of 8-1-4 this season with a 2.01 GAA and a .923 save percentage. He will get the second half of Carolina's back-to-back after Antti Raanta played in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over Dallas.