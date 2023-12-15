Kochetkov will start on the road versus the Red Wings on Thursday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Kochetkov stopped 31 of 32 shots versus the Senators in his last outing, earning a win in a 4-1 game. The 24-year-old goalie is 4-2-1 over his last seven appearances, allowing 17 goals on 155 shots in that span, good for an .890 save percentage. The Red Wings have scored 25 goals over their last six games, so they could be a difficult matchup.