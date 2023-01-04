Kochetkov stopped 26 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

New York's final goal was scored into an empty net. Carolina gave Kochetkov a 3-2 lead heading into the second intermission, but the rookie netminder couldn't make it stick for long, getting beaten on a screened shot from the point by Artemi Panarin just 36 seconds into the third period before K'Andre Miller tipped home the winner midway through the frame. It's Kochetkov's first regulation loss since Nov. 23, snapping a 10-start stretch in which he went 8-0-2 with a 1.80 GAA and .937 save percentage.