Kochetkov stopped 20 of 21 shots in Sunday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Capitals.

Kochetkov's now held opponents to just one goal in each of his last three starts, though his margin for error was slim Sunday as the Hurricanes could only muster one goal themselves in an eventual shootout loss. The 22-year-old netminder fell to 6-6-2 with an .894 save percentage and 2.62 GAA this season. With Antti Raanta now in the AHL, Kochetkov is the undisputed top goaltender in Carolina until Frederik Andersen (illness) is able to return. The Hurricanes will host Vegas in their next game Tuesday.