Kochetkov stopped 29 of 32 shots Sunday in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Kotchetkov allowed a pair of goals in the third period, including one to Brock Boeser with just 17 seconds left in regulation, before falling in the shootout. Kochetkov is now 10-4-5 with a .913 save percentage for the season. The 23-year-old netminder has struggled recently, going 0-3-1 in his last four starts with a .861 save percentage in that span. He'll compete with Antti Raanta for the backup job in Carolina following Frederik Andersen's return from IR.