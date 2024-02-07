Kochetkov turned aside 16 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Vancouver.

Out since Jan. 11 due to a concussion, Kochetkov wasn't too busy in his return but also had little chance on any of the pucks that beat him -- two were tipped home by Elias Lindholm on power plays, while J.T. Miller's game-winner was set up when the puck took a bad bounce off a stanchion behind the Carolina net and caught the goalie out of position. Kochetkov had been looking good prior to getting hurt, and since the beginning of December he sports a 2.41 GAA and .909 save percentage over 15 outings with an 8-4-2 record. Antti Raanta also looked much improved in January however (2.06 GAA and .903 save percentage in eight appearances), and the duo could operate in a timeshare until Kochetkov shows he's fully shaken off any rust.