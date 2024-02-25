Kochetkov allowed two goals on 16 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.

It wasn't the busiest outing for Kochetkov, but a Jason Robertson goal late in the first period and Wyatt Johnston's tally midway through the second would prove to be enough to stick the 24-year-old netminder with the loss. Kochetkov had been sharp coming into Saturday's contests, going 3-1-0 with a pair of shutouts and a .970 save percentage in his previous four outings. He's now 15-10-3 on the season with a .910 save percentage and 2.36 GAA.