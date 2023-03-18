Kochetkov stopped 19 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

It was a tough night for the young netminder, as two of the three pucks that got past Kochetkov in the first period came on deflections, and the 'Canes never recovered. The new year has not been kind to the 23-year-old in general, and in seven NHL starts since the beginning of January, he's gone 1-5-1 with a 3.27 GAA and .868 save percentage. Expect Kochetkov to head back to AHL Chicago as soon as Antti Raanta (lower body) is ready to return.