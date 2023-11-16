Kochetkov stopped 21 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers.

Philadelphia grabbed a 3-0 lead inside the first minute of the second period, and while Kochetkov shut the door the rest of the way, his offense couldn't put together a comeback against a suffocating Flyers defense that blocked 30 shots on the night. The 24-year-old netminder is just 1-4-0 through his first five starts this season with a 3.10 GAA and .876 save percentage, but with Frederik Andersen (illness) sidelined indefinitely, his spot on the NHL roster as Antti Raanta's backup appears to be secure -- at least until Jaroslav Halak, who signed a PTO with the Hurricanes earlier this month, shows he's ready for game action.