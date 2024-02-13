Kochetkov was the first goaltender off the ice at the morning skate, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site, indicating he will defend the road goal Tuesday versus Dallas.

Kochetkov has won his past two outings, including a 34-save shutout victory over New Jersey on Saturday. In 26 appearances this season, he has provided a 13-8-3 record with a 2.50 GAA and a .903 save percentage. The Stars sit third in the league this campaign with 3.65 goals per contest.