Kochetkov was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports, indicating he will start Tuesday on the road versus Anaheim.

Kotchetkov has won his past three outings, including a 31-save performance in Saturday's 4-2 victory over Los Angeles. He has a 5-1-3 record this season with a 2.27 GAA and a .919 save percentage in nine appearances. The Ducks rank 32nd in the league with 2.42 goals per game.