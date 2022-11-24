Kochetkov made 23 saves in a 4-0 loss to the Coyotes on Wednesday. He allowed three goals.

Nick Schmaltz beat him on the Coyotes' first shot of the game and only shot of the first frame, scoring off the rush with a wrister from the left circle. Kochetkov made several saves that kept his team in the game, but he couldn't get in front of a Lawson Crouse shot in the third that hit a player in front and dropped onto the big forward's stick. Nick Bjugstad put in Arizona's third goal on a rebound in tight. Kochetkov lost in regulation for the first time in eight NHL games (seven starts).