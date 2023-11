Kochetkov made 22 saves in a 4-0 win over the Lightning on Saturday.

It was Kochetkov's first shutout of the season and fifth in the NHL. It's also his first win of the season after three losses. Kochetkov and Antti Raanta are splitting time, but a performance like this will get him more starts, especially with Raanta struggling. The Canes are a strong, deep team, so the 24-year-old could become a solid fantasy play.