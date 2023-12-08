Kochetkov will guard the road goal versus the Flames on Thursday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Kochetkov had a nightmarish start versus the Oilers on Tuesday, giving up three goals on six shots over 5:46 of game time. The 24-year-old will get a quick chance to redeem himself against the Flames, who have scored 19 goals over their last six games, going 3-3-0 in that span.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Lit up early•
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Receives starting nod•
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Never really tested, never trails•
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Guarding home net Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Makes just 11 saves vs. Islanders•
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Facing Islanders•