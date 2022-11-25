Kochetkov will defend the home crease against Boston on Friday.

Kochetkov picked up his first career regulation NHL loss Wednesday, giving up three goals on 26 shots to the Coyotes. Kochetkov is 2-1-2 with a 2.22 GAA and a .908 save percentage. He will have a tough matchup against the Bruins, who are leading the NHL with an average of 4.05 goals per contest.