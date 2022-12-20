Kochetkov will be between the pipes at home versus the Devils on Tuesday, Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site reports,

Kochetkov has been absolutely unbeatable of late with a 7-0-2 record in his last nine contests. In those outings, the 23-year-old netminder is sporting a 1.89 GAA and .931 save percentage, including a pair of shutouts. At this point, even once Frederick Andersen (lower body) is cleared to play, Kochetkov could remain the preferred option in the crease.