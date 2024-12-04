Kochetkov stopped 24 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Kochetkov was beaten just a few seconds into the first period, and he also gave up goals in the second and third frames, including two in a five-minute span when the game was tied 2-2 in the final stretch. This was the 25-year-old's first start since Nov. 20, when he secured a win over the Flyers, and his first loss since Nov. 13, when he gave up four goals against Utah in a 4-1 defeat. Kochetkov has made 14 appearances this season and owns a 10-3-0 record while posting a 2.55 GAA and a .900 save percentage.