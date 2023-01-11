Kochetkov stopped 18 of 22 shots, losing a 5-3 contest to the Devils on Tuesday.
Kochetkov did not have his best Tuesday, posting a disappointing .818 save percentage in the defeat. Since the calendar has flipped to 2023, Kochetkov has given up four goals in three straight games, a huge contrast to his terrific month of December. On the season, Kochetkov has a 10-4-4 record with a 2.30 GAA and a .914 save percentage.
