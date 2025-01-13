Kochetkov stopped 17 of 20 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Kochetkov hasn't been playing at his best of late, winning just one of his previous four starts, although the record doesn't tell the whole story here. He's recorded a save percentage of at least .880 in three of his last four outings despite going 1-2-1 with a 3.01 GAA in that span.