Kochetkov allowed two goals on 33 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Kochetkov and the Hurricanes gave the Kings nothing through two periods. The hosts battled back a bit in the third, but never enough to endanger Carolina's lead. Kochetkov has now won his last three outings, and he's up to 5-1-3 with a 2.27 GAA and a .919 save percentage in nine appearances overall. The 23-year-old has alternated starts with Antti Raanta lately, but Kochetkov has largely had the better performances and could command more time if he stays hot. The Hurricanes' road trip continues Tuesday in Anaheim.