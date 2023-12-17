Kochetkov will get the starting nod at home against the Capitals on Sunday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

After a brief rough patch, Kochetkov has won two straight games, stopping a combined 56 of 58 shots during that span. The 24-year-old is now 6-6-1 with a 2.78 GAA and an .890 save percentage through 14 appearances this season. With Antti Raanta being waived and sent to AHL Chicago, Kochetkov will see a bulk of the work in Carolina, at least until Frederik Andersen (illness) returns.