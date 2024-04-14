Kochetkov will get the starting nod in Chicago on Sunday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Kochetkov and Frederik Andersen continue to split reps evenly down the stretch as Carolina gears up for the postseason. During his three-game winning streak, Kochetkov has allowed just three goals on 65 shots. He's now 22-13-4 with a strong 2.34 GAA and .911 save percentage through 41 games.