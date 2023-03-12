Kochetkov will get the starting nod in New Jersey on Sunday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Kochetkov faced the Flyers on Thursday in his first start at the NHL level in nearly two months and was dominant with a 19-save shutout. The 23-year-old improved to 11-4-5 with four shutouts and a 2.21 GAA through 20 games with Carolina this season. He's split two games with the Devils this season while stopping a combined 55 of 60 shots.