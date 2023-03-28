Kochetkov will defend the home net Tuesday against Tampa Bay, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Kochetkov is coming off a 41-save performance in Saturday's 5-3 win over Toronto. He has a 12-6-5 record this season with a 2.41 GAA and a .911 save percentage. The Lightning sit 10th in the league this year with 3.38 goals per game.