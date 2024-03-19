Kochetkov will defend the road net Tuesday against the Islanders, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Kochetkov is coming off a 36-save effort in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over Toronto. He has posted a record of 18-12-3 this campaign with a 2.40 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 35 appearances. The Islanders sit 20th in the league this season with 3.00 goals per contest.