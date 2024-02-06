Kochetkov will protect the home net Tuesday versus Vancouver, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Kochetkov had a 7-1-2 record with a .931 save percentage in 10 outings prior to suffering a concussion against Anaheim on Jan. 11. In 23 NHL appearances this season, he has provided a mark of 11-7-3 with one shutout, a 2.58 GAA and a .900 save percentage. The Canucks sit first in the league this campaign with 3.80 goals per contest.