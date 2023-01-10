Kochetkov will start Tuesday's home game versus New Jersey, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Kochetkov has allowed eight goals on 54 shots during his recent two-game losing skid. He has a 10-3-4 record this season with a 2.20 GAA and a .919 save percentage. The Devils rank eighth in the league this campaign with 3.40 goals per game.