Kochetkov will start in Saturday's home game against Buffalo, Rod Brind'Amour told Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Antti Raanta would have probably started Saturday, but he's not feeling 100 percent, so Kochetkov will be in net instead while Raanta will serve as the backup. Kochetkov has a 3-4-1 record, 2.93 GAA and .878 save percentage in nine contests this season. He struggled Thursday, allowing five goals on 16 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Islanders. Buffalo is tied for 22nd offensively this year with 2.96 goals per game.