Kochetkov made 14 saves in Friday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

The 24-year-old netminder was beaten twice by Alex Ovechkin in the first period. Carolina carried the play throughout the game and outshot Washington by a 45-16 margin, giving Kochetkov a fairly easy night in the end. The timeshare with Frederik Andersen seems to be working for both goalies, and Kochetkov has gone 5-2-1 over his last eight starts with a 2.24 GAA and .913 save percentage.