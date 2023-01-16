Kochetkov was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Monday.

Kochetkov has a 10-4-5 record, 2.33 GAA and .913 save percentage in 19 games this season. Carolina has had three healthy goaltenders on its roster since Frederik Andersen (lower body) was activated off the injured reserve list Wednesday. It seems Antti Raanta will serve as the Hurricanes' No. 2 goaltender for now while Kochetkov will get some work in the minors.