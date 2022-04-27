Kochetkov made 31 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

It was a comfortable night for Kochetkov most of the way, but the Rangers made him sweat late, scoring twice in the final 6:48 but failing to find the tying goal. The 22-year-old Russian appeared in all three games during Carolina's road trip through the Tri-state area and won all three to help the Hurricanes clinch the top seed in the Metropolitan Division. Antti Raanta (lower body) was available as the backup for this one and will likely start Game 1 once the playoffs begin next week, but Kochetkov has proven himself NHL-ready during Frederik Andersen's (undisclosed) absence.