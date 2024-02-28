Kochetkov kicked out 28 of 30 shots in a 3-2 road win over the Wild on Tuesday.

After allowing two goals on only seven shots in the first period, Kochetkov turned aside the remaining 23 shots fired at him to stymie the Wild and to capture the win for the Hurricanes. He was especially strong on the penalty kill, stopping all six power-play shots and finishing the game with a .933 save percentage. With a recent shutout under his belt, Kochetkov is trending upwards and should continue to see the lion's share of starts for Carolina.