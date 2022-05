Kochetkov will guard the road goal during Friday's road game versus the Bruins, Luke DeCock of the Raleigh News and Observer reports.

Kochetkov was called into action after Antti Raanta suffered an upper-body injury in the first period of Wednesday's Game 2 against Boston, and he played well, turning aside 30 of 32 shots en route to a 5-2 victory. The 22-year-old rookie will try to secure a second straight win over the same Bruins squad on the road Friday.