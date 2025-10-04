Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: In goal for preseason finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kochetkov will defend the road net against Nashville on Saturday in exhibition action, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.
Kochetkov missed some time during training camp due to a minor injury, but he will return to the crease in Carolina's preseason finale. He earned a 27-16-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.60 GAA and an .897 save percentage across 47 appearances during the 2024-25 regular season. Kochetkov is poised to split starts with Frederik Andersen in the 2025-26 campaign.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Available Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Back skating•
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Won't suit up against Bolts•
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Dealing with minor injury•
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Yields six goals in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Tending twine in Game 3•