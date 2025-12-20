Kochetkov will protect the road goal versus the Lightning on Saturday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Kochetkov will get the second half of a back-to-back after Brandon Bussi took a 4-3 shootout loss to the Panthers on Friday. The 26-year-old Kochetkov has won his last two outings, allowing four goals on 44 shots. The Lightning have scored 13 goals in four games going into Saturday's matchup, but lit the lamp eight times in one contest while struggling with consistency.