Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Ineligible to start Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Due to a roster technicality, Kochetkov won't defend the road net against the Islanders on Tuesday.
Carolina activated Kochetkov from injured reserve, and he will be available for the playoffs. Brandon Bussi will get the nod in Tuesday's regular-season finale versus the Islanders.
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