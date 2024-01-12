Kochetkov (upper body) exited Thursday's game versus the Ducks in the second period, Luke DeCock of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Kochetkov was run into after making a save, and there was head contact. Antti Raanta entered the game in relief and would likely take over the starting role if Kochetkov is forced to miss any time beyond Thursday. Prior to the injury, Kochetkov allowed three goals on 13 shots.