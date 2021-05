Kochetkov signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Hurricanes on Friday, PuckPedia reports.

Kochetkov was the 36th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by Carolina. He's spent most of the last three seasons seeing limited action in the KHL, posting a .914 save percentage and 2.75 GAA in 26 career games. The 21-year-old could transition to North American hockey starting next season.