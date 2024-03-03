Kochetkov stopped 27 of 31 shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Jets, with Winnipeg's final goal coming into an empty net.

The Hurricanes grabbed a 3-0 lead in the second period, but Kochetkov had the wheels come off in the third, beginning with a Kyle Connor shot from the blue line 96 seconds into the final frame. The 24-year-old netminder hadn't allowed more than three goals in an outing since Dec. 23, but with Frederik Andersen (illness) nearing his return to action, Kochetkov can't afford many slips if he wants to retain a significant role in the Carolina crease. On the season, he sports a 16-11-3 record with a 2.41 GAA and .910 save percentage.