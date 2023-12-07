Kochetkov allowed three goals on six shots in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Oilers.

Kochetkov was sent to the showers early, getting chased 5:46 into the game. Antti Raanta allowed three goals on 28 shots the rest of the way, but the loss stayed with Kochetkov since the Hurricanes couldn't cover his damage. The 24-year-old goalie has had a consistency issue throughout his time in the NHL this year. He's now at a 4-5-1 record with a 3.12 GAA and an .871 save percentage over 11 outings. Given Raanta's heavy workload in the relief outing, it's unclear which goalie will get the nod for Thursday's game in Calgary.