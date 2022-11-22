Kochetkov allowed four goals on 23 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to Winnipeg.

Kochetkov struggled from the start Monday, allowing a first-period goal to Pierre-Luc Dubois. However, the Canes were able to overcome a late 3-0 deficit and force overtime before Josh Morrissey beat Kochetkov on a breakaway. The 23-year-old Kochetkov is now 2-0-2 on the season, dropping his last two starts in overtime, with a .914 save percentage. He'll continue to back up Antti Raanta while Frederik Andersen (lower body) remains sidelined.