Kochetkov stopped 30 of 31 shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes.

Kochetkov had little trouble collecting the win Friday, as the Hurricanes gave him all the supported he needed in the opening five minutes. He's played in all five games since the All-Star break, allowing nine goals while going 3-2-0 with a shutout in that span. The 24-year-old is up to 14-9-3 with a 2.46 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 28 appearances this season. It's unclear if Kochetkov will start back-to-back days or if Spencer Martin will get the nod in Vegas on Saturday.