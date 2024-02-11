Kochetkov recorded a 34-save shutout in Saturday's 1-0 overtime win over the Devils.

Since being recalled from the AHL on Feb 4, Kochetkov has started three straight games and the Hurricanes were rewarded with this decision. Participating in a classic goaltending battle with Vitek Vanecek, Kochetkov turned aside all 34 shots fired at him, including eight on the power play and two in overtime. The most impressive saves were first on a Nico Hischier power-play chance when he was in front all alone and then in overtime on a Tyler Toffoli breakaway that he calmly kicked into the corner. With this effort, Kochetkov is looking to convince the big club to keep him on board for the remainder of the season.