Kochetkov didn't face a shot in 3:36 of ice time after replacing Frederik Andersen (concussion) late in the third period of Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Capitals.

Kochetkov himself got pulled for an extra skater, as Alex Ovechkin scored Washington's final tally into an empty net. The two Carolina netminders had been alternating starts since Kochetkov recovered from a lower-body injury and made his season debut Nov. 4, but the 26-year-old could see his workload increase significantly in the short term if the team is cautious with Andersen, who has had multiple concussions in his career.