Kochetkov turned aside 11 of 16 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Islanders on Thursday.

Kochetkov surrendered at least a goal in every frame, including the overtime period. He had been doing well recently, saving 62 of 67 shots (.925 save percentage) over his previous three contests, so Thursday's outcome was particularly disappointing. To make matters worse, the Islanders entered the game ranked 30th offensively with 2.62 goals per contest, so the stage seemed set for the 24-year-old to enjoy a positive outcome. Instead, Kochetkov's dropped to 3-4-1 with a 2.93 GAA and an .878 save percentage in nine appearances this season.