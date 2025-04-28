Kochetkov made 14 saves on 15 shots after coming on in relief for Frederik Andersen (undisclosed) in the second period of Sunday's 5-2 win over New Jersey in Game 4.

Kochetkov allowed a goal to Timo Meier shortly after replacing Andersen, but the Hurricanes took control the rest of the way and beat Jacob Markstrom twice in the final frame. Kochetkov was not credited with the victory in this contest, but he may have a chance to clinch the series win in Game 5 on Tuesday if Andersen is unavailable. Over seven career postseason appearances, the 25-year-old Kochetkov has a 1-4 record, .870 save percentage and 3.73 GAA.