Kochetkov will guard the road goal versus the Kings on Saturday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Kochetkov has won his last two outings, allowing three goals on 43 shots in one start and one relief appearance. The Kings have been boom-or-bust on offense lately, but Kochetkov's been solid for much of the year, so he should be a solid option in fantasy.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Appearance in relief nets win•
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Earns win in overtime•
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Starting in Pittsburgh•
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Comes up short in OT•
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Gets Friday's start•
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: First regulation loss in NHL•