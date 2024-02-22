Kochetkov will defend the blue paint during Thursday's home game versus Florida, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Kochetkov was excellent in his last appearance Friday against Arizona, stopping 30 of 31 shots en route to a 5-1 road victory. He'll try to pick up a second straight win in a brutal home matchup with a scorching-hot Panthers team that's won nine of its last 10 games and six straight.