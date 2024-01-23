Kochetkov (concussion) stayed on the ice for the entirety of Tuesday's practice, but he still has at least one more test to clear in the league's concussion protocol, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

There's still no concrete timetable for Kochetkov's return, but it sounds like he could be given the green light sooner rather than later as long as he doesn't suffer any setbacks. The 24-year-old goaltender has gone 11-7-3 while posting a 2.58 GAA and .900 save percentage through 23 appearances this year.